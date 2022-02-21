12,893 Shares in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $50.83 on Monday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average is $52.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,446.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

