153,495 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 153,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933,027 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,290,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,565,000 after acquiring an additional 384,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,577,000 after acquiring an additional 769,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 159.2% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $29.63 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $141.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.92.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

