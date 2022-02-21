1,537 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,537 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in ANSYS by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS stock opened at $299.57 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.17 and a 200 day moving average of $367.43.
In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.
