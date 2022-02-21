15,752 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $264.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,825 shares of company stock worth $2,870,430 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

