$2.53 Billion in Sales Expected for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) will report $2.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AES’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.41 billion and the highest is $2.65 billion. AES posted sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AES will report full-year sales of $10.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.78 billion to $11.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $11.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AES.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in AES during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AES during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in AES by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $21.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. AES has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 81.82%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

