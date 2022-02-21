210 Shares in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,522,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $430,353,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.73% of the company’s stock.
DUOL stock opened at $91.00 on Monday. Duolingo Inc has a 52-week low of $78.05 and a 52-week high of $204.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.
DUOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.
Duolingo Profile
Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duolingo (DUOL)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL).
Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.