$242.17 Million in Sales Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will report $242.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $238.57 million and the highest is $245.80 million. Ameris Bancorp reported sales of $282.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $999.69 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $50.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,184,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,825,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,643 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 47,565.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 860,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,636,000 after buying an additional 858,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,969,000 after purchasing an additional 573,698 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

