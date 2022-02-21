2,753 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Welltower by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WELL opened at $82.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 79.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.29.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

