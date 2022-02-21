367 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 367 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,343,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after acquiring an additional 702,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after acquiring an additional 647,036 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.79.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $442.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $530.76 and its 200 day moving average is $601.27. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

