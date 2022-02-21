3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.150-$10.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.71 billion-$36.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.98 billion.

MMM stock opened at $147.62 on Monday. 3M has a 1 year low of $147.24 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.10 and a 200 day moving average of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 3M from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

