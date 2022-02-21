49,383 Shares in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE:TUP opened at $17.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $846.11 million, a PE ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 2.83. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

