56,905 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Bought by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 56,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APO. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 69.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $83,000.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $64.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.78. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

