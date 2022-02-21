690,000 Shares in Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 690,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,739,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 21.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Riskified alerts:

RSKD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Riskified in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $6.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17. Riskified Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD).

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.