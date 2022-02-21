7,515 Shares in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $316,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $494,000.

NASDAQ:PSL opened at $84.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.43. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.89 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.307 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

