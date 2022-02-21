$768.67 Million in Sales Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report $768.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $778.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $756.95 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $713.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 203,429 shares of company stock worth $45,538,869 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $189.30. 1,443,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,797. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

