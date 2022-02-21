83,253 Shares in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Kraton by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kraton by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kraton by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kraton by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Kraton by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KRA opened at $46.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.09. Kraton Co. has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $46.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27.

About Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

