$951.71 Million in Sales Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to announce $951.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $961.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $941.73 million. Pentair posted sales of $865.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $4.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Barclays lifted their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $1,480,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,490,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $80.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

