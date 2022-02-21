$967.78 Million in Sales Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to post $967.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $938.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $989.90 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $769.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on AOS. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

AOS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $58.53 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $157,905.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

