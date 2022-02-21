Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.90.

ASO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,568,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,203. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

