Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,263 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.6% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $34.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. Wedbush started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

