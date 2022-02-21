ACENT Trading Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. ACENT has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $974,300.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

ACENT Profile

ACENT is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

