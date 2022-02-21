Acorns Advisers LLC Increases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,522 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $66,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
ESGU stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $97.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,385. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.43. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $108.91.
