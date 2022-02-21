Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $86.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADUS. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

ADUS opened at $71.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $71.54 and a 12 month high of $121.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

