Adirondack Trust Co. Buys 600 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Financial Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 72,887 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $94.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.09. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $106.97.

