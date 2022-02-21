Adirondack Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 0.9% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 30.1% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 101.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 457,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,826,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 57.8% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT opened at $191.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $186.98 and a one year high of $246.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.36.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

