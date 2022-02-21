Adirondack Trust Co. Grows Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

