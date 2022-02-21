Adirondack Trust Co. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $77.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.51 billion, a PE ratio of -55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average is $63.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.