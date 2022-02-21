Adirondack Trust Co. Has $5.88 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.8% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,527,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 2,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,331 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,973 shares of company stock worth $9,390,870. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,052.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,194.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3,332.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.