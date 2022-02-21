Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,462 ($46.85) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 3,059 ($41.39) to GBX 3,061 ($41.42) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,761.63 ($37.37).

ADM opened at GBX 2,984 ($40.38) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £8.94 billion and a PE ratio of 8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,099.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,200.85. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,829 ($38.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,706 ($50.15).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

