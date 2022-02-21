Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ads-Tec Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ads-Tec Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ads-Tec Energy.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADSE shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ads-Tec Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ads-Tec Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ads-Tec Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSE. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ads-Tec Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ads-Tec Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ads-Tec Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Ads-Tec Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ads-Tec Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000.

ADSE opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Ads-Tec Energy has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

About Ads-Tec Energy

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH provides battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, formerly known as European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

