Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Position Reduced by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth $127,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth $218,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell bought 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,409.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $954,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 49,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,186 in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of ATGE opened at $20.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -138.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $41.81.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

