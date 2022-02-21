Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $10,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,036,000 after buying an additional 273,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,917,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,588,000 after buying an additional 254,604 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,015,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,996,000 after buying an additional 147,372 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,019,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,234,000 after buying an additional 182,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 866,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,969,000 after buying an additional 38,771 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMS stock opened at $116.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.27. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.66 and a 12-month high of $138.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.32.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,533,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

