Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $363.27 Million

Brokerages predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will announce sales of $363.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $360.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $365.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries reported sales of $351.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

AEIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $86.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day moving average of $88.38. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $77.79 and a 52-week high of $122.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,530,000 after buying an additional 481,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,915,000 after buying an additional 589,621 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,512,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,752,000 after buying an additional 23,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 811,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,190,000 after purchasing an additional 93,108 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.