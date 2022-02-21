Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 841.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 213,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 191,104 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 226,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,274,000 after acquiring an additional 77,582 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 94,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.30.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 421,634 shares of company stock worth $58,003,916 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $113.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.27 and a 200-day moving average of $124.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

