Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Adverum Biotechnologies posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

In related news, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 25,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 71,465.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 39,306 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 78,386 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 503,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 56,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

ADVM stock remained flat at $$1.37 during trading hours on Monday. 813,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,332. The company has a market capitalization of $134.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $13.88.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.