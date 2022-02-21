ADVFN Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.75 (LON:AFN)

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN) announced a dividend on Monday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of ADVFN stock opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.79) on Monday. ADVFN has a twelve month low of GBX 23 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 94.99 ($1.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 73.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 71.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00.
About ADVFN
Recommended Stories
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for ADVFN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVFN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.