Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 376 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,687,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,773,000 after purchasing an additional 398,384 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,282,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,807,000 after purchasing an additional 319,353 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,410,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 63,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

CNA opened at $46.14 on Monday. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

CNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th.

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

