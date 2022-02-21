Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,846 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 764.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTEM. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTEM shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $2.66 on Monday. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $149.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

