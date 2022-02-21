Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,503 Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Separately, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,752,000.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF alerts:

BATS:PSMD opened at $22.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.