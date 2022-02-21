Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 354 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 85.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SkyWest by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 18,055 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter worth about $397,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 477,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 31.0% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 487,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,031,000 after purchasing an additional 115,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SkyWest by 133.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 34,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $30.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.95. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKYW. Raymond James downgraded SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen downgraded SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

