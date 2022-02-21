Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 906 Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) by 1,812.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RumbleON were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RumbleON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,293,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of RumbleON by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RumbleON by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Get RumbleON alerts:

NASDAQ RMBL opened at $24.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58. RumbleON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $370.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

RumbleON Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.