Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 18,100 Shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) by 37.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SuperCom were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

SPCB stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. SuperCom Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SuperCom in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

