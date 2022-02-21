Advisor Resource Council Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advisor Resource Council reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 28.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,407 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 123,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 40,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.53. 26,955,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,523,031. The company has a market cap of $272.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

