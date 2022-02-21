Advisor Resource Council Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,336 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Bank of America by 101.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $45.96. 37,856,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,428,184. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $376.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $44.71.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Argus raised their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

