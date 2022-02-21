Advisor Resource Council Sells 2,802 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 88.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,918,589,000 after acquiring an additional 248,293 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,009,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,172,542,000 after acquiring an additional 277,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,331,848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,462,214,000 after acquiring an additional 198,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $41.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,052.03. 3,180,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,212,400. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,194.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,332.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,139,474.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,973 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,870 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

