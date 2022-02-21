Aeva Technologies (AEVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AEVA stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 285.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 86,526 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 129,616 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 20,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 96,831 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

