Aeva Technologies (AEVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of AEVA stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 285.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 86,526 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 129,616 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 20,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 96,831 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aeva Technologies
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.