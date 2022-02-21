Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,771 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises about 3.9% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $14,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.48.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $8.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,848,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,337,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.13 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.11 and a 200 day moving average of $167.49. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $215.49.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.88) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,872 shares of company stock worth $133,170,830 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

