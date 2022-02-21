Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €179.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($203.41) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AIR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($150.00) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €139.77 ($158.83).

Airbus stock opened at €115.00 ($130.68) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €113.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €112.89. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

