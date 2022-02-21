Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aixtron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.23.

Shares of AIXXF stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. Aixtron has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $31.17.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

