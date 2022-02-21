Akropolis (AKRO) 1-Day Volume Hits $22.27 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $41.63 million and approximately $22.27 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00036784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00108060 BTC.

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,726,515,813 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

